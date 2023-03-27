Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce Glasgow show

Noel Gallagher set for Glasgow gig at the Hydro

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced 2023 headline arena dates, calling at Hull, London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Glasgow and finishing in Liverpool on 21st December.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday 29th March for fans who pre-order the forthcoming new album, ‘Council Skies’, via the official Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds store and on general ticket sale here from 9:00am Friday 31st March.

These arena dates follow an already busy summer schedule for the band.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2023 UK Arena Tour Dates:

30 August Hull Bonus Arena

14 December London OVO Arena Wembley

15 December Birmingham Utilita Arena

17 December Cardiff International Arena

18 December Leeds First Direct Arena

20 December Glasgow OVO Hydro

21 December Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

The tour announcement follows the release of ‘Dead To The World’, a new track taken from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ eagerly anticipated fourth studio album ‘Council Skies’, due for release 2nd June (via Sour Mash Records). Listen here and watch the lyric video here.

Noel Gallagher has said he will “never say never” to an Oasis reunion. (Credit: Getty Images)

‘Dead To The World’ is “by some distance my favourite tune on the album,” Noel says. “It has this film noir vibe. It’s not like anything else I’ve ever done before. It’s very melancholic, but I like that. I’m a Gemini – I’m as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music.”

The release of ‘Dead To The World’ follows fan excitement as mysterious orchestral clips filmed by Noel himself at Abbey Road Studios, London emerged on social media at the beginning of the year. Watch here.

‘Dead To The World’ is one of several songs on the album that boast strings arranged by the hugely talented Rosie Danvers, a long-time High Flying Birds collaborator. Noel says “Rosie gets what I do. Spending a weekend recording strings in Abbey Road… that’s one of the great privileges in a musician’s life. It sounds majestic.”

Recent singles taken from the forthcoming album, ‘Pretty Boy’ and ‘Easy Now’, were met with positive reactions by fans. Earlier this month Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released The Cure’s Robert Smith’s remix of ‘Pretty Boy’, taking the single to a new spaced-out dimension.

‘Council Skies’, is available to pre-order now on CD, heavyweight vinyl with bonus 7”, LP picture disc plus various digital formats including a Dolby Atmos spatial audio version.

The Robert Smith remix is featured on deluxe limited-edition triple vinyl and 2CD formats which also include a live session version of ‘Live Forever’ and a remix from Pet Shop Boys. A printed handwritten lyric sheet of title track ‘Council Skies’ will be included with all album pre-orders via the official store.

The upcoming UK live run will mark Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ first UK shows since performing on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage in June 2022, delivering a career-spanning set to one of the weekend’s biggest crowds.

The show was the culmination of a summer of acclaimed sold-out outdoor venues across the UK.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ December 2023 UK arena tour dates will follow an array of UK outdoor venue & festival performances, including a huge homecoming show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park in August.

The High Flying Birds have also confirmed a 26-date USA tour, co-headlining with US alternative rockers Garbage.

The live dates begin in tandem with the release of ‘Council Skies’ on June 2nd and run throughout the summer. Tickets for the US tour and summer live performances are on sale now here.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds play the following outdoor headline UK & Irish shows this summer;

21 July Buckinghamshire - Pennfest

23 July Nottingham, Wollaton Park – Splendour In The Park Festival

28 July London, Crystal Palace Bowl – South Facing Festival

30 July Brighton - On The Beach

04 August Bingley Weekender

05 August Saffron Waldon, Essex - Audley End

19 August Monmouthshire, Caldicot Castle

20 August Sedgefield, Co Durham - Hardwick Festival

24 August Somerset, Taunton Vivary Park

26 August Manchester, Wythenshawe Park

27 August Dublin, Royal Hospital, Kilmainham

01 September Sheffield, Don Valley Bowl - Rock N Roll Circus