Nostalgic Glasgow Halloween cake resurrected by city centre cafe

The old fashioned tradition inspired the Glasgow insult: “You’ve got a face like a City Bakeries Halloween cake”. Now Cranberry’s Cafe has their own version of the spooky cake.

One of Glasgow city centre’s oldest cafes has brought back a Glasgow favourite in time for Halloween. Cranberry’s cafe, bar and restaurant on Wilson Street in the Merchant City has resurrected the favourite Halloween Cake in time for October 31.

The Halloween cake from City Bakeries and other local bakeries was massively popular in Scotland from the fifties and sixties right up until the early nineties and was made of soft sponge, coloured soft fondant icing with a scary face, and filled with a delicious cream through the middle and butter cream in the pouches under the icing.

The cakes often had secret trinkets or money in them which you found as you helped yourself to another slice. Now Cranberry’s, who bake their own cakes in house, will be serving up the treat ahead of Halloween and you can even order ones in advance of the big day.

The long established venue first opened its doors in the late 90s and was recently taken over by Steven Jacobs and his wife Mandy who are bringing it up to date with some new Scottish specials as well as old favourites.

Steve said: “We know that Cranberry’s is much loved by our longstanding customers but we are also keen to show off what new dishes we have on offer too and bring things up to date. We made up our Cranberry’s Scottish Halloween cake because we wanted to pay homage to an old tradition in Glasgow. Everyone’s heard of the Scottish phrase ‘You’ve got a face like a Halloween cake.

”Our favourites like toasties, paninis and our baked potatoes are still on the menu as well as new plates like salt n chilli chicken wraps, nacho breakfast bowls, and Cranberry protein stacks with ham hock poached egg and cranberry and blood orange preserve on sourdough. Everything is made fresh including our cakes and soups.

”We will now be open from 8am until 6pm and we have a full alcohol license too.We are currently refreshing the cafe with lots of nice new decor and we’re welcoming parties in for Christmas and the New Year as well as private hire events with lots of special menus in coming weeks.

Locals got excited when they saw pictures of the nostalgic Halloween cake. One said: “My favourite insult. Face like a Halloween cake”, while another added: “Worked in City Bakeries as a teenager and the Orange Cake, with cream filled cheeks, was our best seller in October!”