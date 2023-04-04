NS&I Premium Bonds April winners in Glasgow have been announced.

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the Premium Bond winners forApril, and a few Glasgow residents are in for some good fortune. Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer the possibility to earn interest or a regular dividend income.

The bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw which gives a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free. There were a number of winners from Glasgow this month with prize amounts starting from £1,000 and going up to £10,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here in Glasgow there was one lucky individual walking away with £25,000. In order to participate you must spend a minimum of £25 and purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the maximum holding amount of £50,000.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. Here’s all you need to know about the March Premium Bond winners, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Full list of Premium Bonds winners in Glasgow City Region April 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are the winning Glasgow bond numbers out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in April this year.

£25,000

105KY507791 (purchased Jan 2006)

Advertisement

Advertisement

£10,000

7EB975418 (purchased Nov 1979)

£5,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

525QR488842 (purchased January 2023)

390XV693519 (purchased April 2020)

Premium Bonds will have its April 2023 draw on Tuesday - Credit: Adobe

£1,000

250AZ731491 (purchased June 2015)

483JF435463 (purchased December 2021)

257ET575562 (purchased October 2021)

435RC792896 (purchased January 2021)

520CF963285 (purchased November 2022)

369VL863355 (purchased September 2019)

426TM757137 (purchased December 2020)

501WM339682 (purchased June 2022)

64LK958890 (purchased September 1996)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I website .

How to enter

Finding out if you are a winner is easy. Simply visit the prize checker section on the NSandI website and enter your bond number.