One lucky individual from Glasgow walked away with a huge prize

It’s been a fantastic start to November for lucky investors with National Savings and Investments , including 15 winners in Glasgow. NS&I has announced that two lucky individuals from Hertfordshire and Essex have won the £1,000,000 jackpot prize.

The public has been eagerly waiting for November’s winning bond numbers to be released and this month, one Glasgow resident walked away with a cracking £25,000. For the November 2022 draw, NS&I forked out over almost 5 million prizes, totalling more than £218m in value.

Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment that offers individuals the chance to earn interest or a regular dividend income. There is an equal chance that all bonds can win, regardless of when or where they were bought.

Jill Waters, NS&I retail director, said: “Premium Bonds are a fun way to start saving – customers are in with the chance of winning any one of our more than 4.9 million prizes. Their wins could be life changing, as we’ve seen with our two winners in Hertfordshire and Essex.

“People up and down the country can start their Premium Bonds journey with an initial investment of just £25.”

What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter the prize draw?

Premium bonds can be acquired through NS&I and are entered into a monthly prize draw giving those who entered a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free. To participate, you must spend a minimum of £25, and you can continue to purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the £50,000 maximum holding amount.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. To acquire Premium Bonds, visit the NS&I website .

Who were the big Premium Bonds UK winners in November?

In November 2022, there were two jackpot prize winners - one in Hertfordshire and the other in Essex. The lucky southerners walked away with £1,000,000 each.

Last month, the two jackpot winners were from outer London and the other in Suffolk.

What were the winning numbers for Glasgow?

There have been numerous winners across Glasgow but the standout was the individual who walked away with £25,000. Here is a list of the winners in Glasgow:

404EZ053104 - £25,000

504CZ113894 - £1,000

468DB833060 - £1,000

194TW893717 -£1,000

220SZ443566- £1,000

301QJ316874 - £1,000

374KN438084 - £1,000

16LD147999 - £1,000

395VV023465 - £1,000

176LG220336 - £1,000

347KP133981 - £1,000

86BQ551830 - £1,000

506TT070381 - £1,000

356HN104730 - £1,000

304PX270647 - £1,000