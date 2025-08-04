ODEON Braehead IMAX reopens following major renovation investment

XSite Braehead, has welcomed the renovation of one of its most prominent tenants, the ODEON IMAX cinema.

The IMAX location is reopening on August 5th after an extensive upgrade to the groundbreaking IMAX with Laser system, delivering moviegoers an unparalleled visual and audio experience.

Guests will be able to enjoy some of the biggest new blockbusters on the newly upgraded screen, including Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the hotly anticipated horror film Weapons.

ODEON Braehead’s transformation includes a major investment to upgrade to IMAX’s most advanced cinematic technology, IMAX with Laser. The system sets itself apart with its 4K laser projection system featuring a new optical engine and a suite of proprietary IMAX technologies that deliver crystal-clear IMAX laser projection, enhanced resolution, deeper contrast, and the most distinct colours ever available on-screen.

XSITE Braehead IMAX

In addition to the visual upgrade, the cinema now boasts a multi-channel audio system that delivers greater dynamic range and precision, offering the ultimate audio immersion exclusive to IMAX screens. The system is also supported by IMAX’s 24/7/365 Network Operations Centre and features built-in image calibration and audio tuning to ensure optimum performance at every screening.

Bruce Harley, XSite Centre Manager, said: “We’re excited to unveil the brand-new ODEON IMAX with Laser here at XSite. As a leading entertainment destination, we’re committed to providing our visitors an elevated experience, and the arrival of these screens will be a fantastic addition – making every visit to XSite even more special.”

Laura Canavan Doyle, Senior Marketing Manager at ODEON Cinemas said: “We’re delighted to expand our long-standing partnership with IMAX as we continue investing in our cinemas to elevate movie experiences. We look forward to welcoming guests back to our Braehead cinema at XSite.”