Off-licence plans for Glasgow flats could fuel 'disorder'

An off licence plan for the ground floor of high rise flats faced six objections including worries that it could fuel disorder.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The shop got the go-ahead to sell booze in the Woodside area at the city’s licensing board on Friday despite concerns.

James Ledger represented landlord Queens Cross Workspace, which rents premises in the area and is part of Queens Cross Housing Association. He put forward concerns about potential anti-social behaviour arising.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Ledger told the licensing board there is no problem with the existing convenience store at Lorne Court, 9 Cedar Court but there are concerns about it selling alcohol.

A lawyer representing applicant Philip Teji described him as an experienced licence holder and said the application involves off sales being added to the convenience store.

Describing any issues as speculative, the lawyer said the concerns are “about what might happen if alcohol is sold” with disorder raised as a possibility.

The meeting heard there are about 10 other businesses selling alcohol in the locality of the Lorne Court shop at unit A.

The licensing board also heard a lot of people live in the “densely residential area” and require services.