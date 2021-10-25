The charity’s ‘Wonder Woman’ bingo game has been removed from stores nationwide following concerns from transgender and non-binary employees

Oxfam has removed a children’s game celebrating influential women from its shops in Glasgow after its transgender and non-binary employees complained that it did not “respect people of all genders”.

Wonder Woman is a bingo game that celebrates 48 women that have been hugely impactful on the world, with the likes of Rosa Parks, Emmeline Pankhurst and Marie Curie featured.

It had been widely available in-store and online for £14.99.

One name included has caused quite the uproar amongst the LGBTQ+ community, with writer J.K Rowling named.

The Harry Potter author has previously faced heavy criticism over her remarks about transgender women.

Rowling faced backlash after she questioned the idea that trans women are identical to biological women.

Oxfam have also reportedly faced criticism for the inclusion of Canadian actor Elliot Page who, despite identifying as a transgender male, is included in the game as Ellen Page.