Offices in a mostly residential tower in Glasgow city centre could be converted into flats under a new plan.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow City Council has been asked for permission to turn the last floor of office space at 134 Renfrew Street into seven homes.

The owner, Inehaze Ltd, said there is “ongoing demand” for flats in the building, known as Fleming House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed by Robert Bluck and Associates, the building was completed in the early 1960s and was once used by British Airways.

Google Maps

The current owners began exploring alternative users for the tower in the late 1990s, and the plans state: “The background to their thoughts was the drive to bring people back into the city to live.”

They believed the building’s great views and onsite car parking “meant the tower was ideal to convert to flats”. Initially, levels 10 to 13 were converted.

“The success of this first phase drove the steady conversion of the rest of the tower, as and when the remaining office occupants moved out,” the application states.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The common parts of the building were refurbished to support the new mostly residential tower,” it continues. Level four to 13 are now flats.

The plans reveal the occupants of the level three offices have now moved out, after their 25-year lease expired.

While Fleming House has functioned well as a mixed-use tower there is now a compelling logic to convert this last office floor into flats,” the application adds.

“There is an on-going demand for flats in Fleming House. The proposal to convert level three into seven flats is based on the successful layout adopted for the floors above.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there will be no parking spaces for the level three flats. A secure bike storage area is proposed.

The application states: “It is well-established that one of the best ways to achieve a ‘green outcome’ is to re-use existing buildings.

“This proposal exemplifies this and will secure the beneficial use of the whole building for the future.”