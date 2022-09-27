Prepare your lederhosen and dirndls because it’s time to grab a stein and have a sing-a-long at Glasgow’s Oktoberfest.

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, Oktoberfest is back for 2022 in Glasgow

for a day and night of beers and cheers.

Oktoberfest is a German festival, originating in Munich, that is now a worldwide celebration of beer and Bavarian culture.

The celebration dates back to the Munich wedding of Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen on October 12, 1810.

More than 200 years later, Oktoberfest is still a huge event that now sees some six million people take part annually.

At Glasgow’s Oktoberfest you can expect German Beers and Steins, live bands and performances.

There will also be authentic food stalls serving delicacies such as German pretzels and bratwursts.

Will you be sinking a stein or two of beer?

When and where is Oktoberfest in Glasgow?

Oktoberfest is traditionally from September 17 to October 3, but Glasgow’s Oktoberfest is taking place in SWG3 on Saturday October 22 at 1pm.

Another event was meant to be held on October 1 but it has since been cancelled .

What is the age limit for Oktoberfest?

The event is strictly 18+ and revellers will be asked to provide ID on entry.

How to get tickets

Tickets for Oktoberfest can be purchased via Ticketmaster .