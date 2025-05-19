Plans have been submitted to build student accommodation on former site of an historic Glasgow bar.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to build student accommodation on the former site of the Old College Bar on the corner of George Street and High Street. The proposals would see 437 bedspaces provided for students with a mix of 261 studios and 176 ensuites at the 0.45ha plot near the Merchant City.

In addition to student accommodation, the plans submitted by Iceni Projects Limited on behalf of Carnegie Property Glasgow Ltd detail plans for commercial spaces and amenity spaces - includinga roof terrace, sky lounge, screen room, games room and gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals said Carnegie Property Glasgow Ltd is seeking full planning permission for the “Erection of purpose-built student accommodation with ground floor Class 1A with associated landscaping, amenity, access and other ancillary works”.

In addition to public transport from the nearby High Street train station, the plans also detail proposals for 220 cycle spaces.

The application said: “The proposed development comprises the comprehensive redevelopment of the site to create a mixed-use development at a strategic junction of High Street and George Street which has lain vacant since the fire in May 2021. The site is located in a sustainable city centre location and will make a positive contribution to the character and viability of the local area.”

The site was once home to the iconic Old College Bar, often erroneously referred to as the city’s oldest bars due to its claims of having been built in the 1500s. However in 2018, as the Old College Bar faced closure, then owner Colin Beattie revealed that it in fact dated back to the early 1800s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Beattie told The Hearld in 2018 that the 1500s claim was merely a marketing ploy by Ossie Prosser who owned the Old College Bar before Mr Beattie.

Its claim as Glasgow’s oldest pub drew customers in, including chef Anthony Bourdain - who featured the pub in his Parts Unknown series in 2012.

The Old College Bar closed and was then demolished in 2021 following a fire which ripped through the premises.

A decision is expected by Friday, 22 August 2025.