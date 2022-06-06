Olivia Rodrigo will bring her first ever tour to Glasgow.

After releasing her record-breaking debut album SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo will embark on her first ever UK tour this summer.

Her debut album was a massive success and shot the singer to global fame when it was released on May 21, 2021.

The album received critical acclaim and was a hit among fans.

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the Teen Vogue Summit 2021 at Goya Studios on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Teen Vogue.

So when is Olivia Rodrigo coming to Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about her upcoming show.

When is Olivia Rodrigo coming to Glasgow?

Olivia Rodrigo is scheduled to play the O2 Academy in Glasgow on Saturday 2 July 2022.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets via Ticketmaster are unfortunately sold out.

However, there are tickets still available via resale sites like Viagogo but these may come in at a higher price.

What will the setlist be?

Olivia Rodrigo has not officially confirmed the setlist she will be playing throughout her UK tour.

However, setlist.fm have confirmed setlists she has used for the US leg of her SOUR tour which might give a better indication of what they can expect when they see her.

The setlist was played on 21 May 2022 at the Santa Barbara Bowl in California, USA:

Brutal

Jealousy, jealousy

Drivers licence

Complicated

Hope ur ok

Enough for you/ 1 step forward, 3 steps back

Happier

All I want

Just a girl

Favourite crime

Traitor

Deja vu

Encore:

Good 4 u

Where else in the UK is she playing?

Olivia Rodrigo will bring her SOUR tour across multiple places in the UK. The dates are as follows:

Saturday 2 July - O2 Academy, Glasgow

Sunday 3 July - O2 Apollo, Manchester

Monday 4 July - O2 Academy, Birmingham

Wednesday 6 July - Eventim Apollo, London

Thursday 7 July - Eventim Apollo, London

Who is the support act?

The support act is confirmed to be London based singer Baby Queen for all of Rodrigo’s UK dates.

The South African singer is signed to Polydor records and has released two albums The Yearbook and Medicine.

Her best known songs are Dover Beach, Buzzkill and Want Me.

Who is Olivia Rodrigo?

American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo won three Grammys at the 2022 awards ceremony

Olivia Rodrigo is a singer, songwriter and actor who first gained recognition on television programs like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Olivia Rodrigo’s first album was released on 21 May in 2021 and went on to be a viral success, reaching number one in many album charts across the world including UK and US.

Rodrigo wrote every song on the record and worked exclusively with producer Dan Nigro.

The album was praised for its variety of song types and how it touched on everything from synth-pop to alternative rock.

The album was originally planned to be an EP, which offers a shorter catalogue of music. However, following the viral success of her debut single Drivers Licence, it was expanded into a full-length album.

Rodrigo was nominated for seven Grammy awards in 2022 for her debut album, including categories such as Best New Artist, Best Song, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Record, Best Pop solo Performance, Album of the Year and Best Music Video.