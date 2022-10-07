Olly Murs has announced a new album and a spring UK tour.

Olly Murs is coming to Glasgow on his new tour next year.

The arena tour will take place between April 21 and May 6 2023.

He will be performing at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Friday April 21 2023.

Olly Murs will release his new album, Marry Me, the follow-up to 2018’s You Know I Know, on December 2.

He will be joined by Scouting For Girls, who are most known for their track called She’s So Lovely.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get tickets

The Three pre-sale will be on October 12 at 9am until October 14 at 8am via Ticketmaster.

The general sale will commence on October 14 at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Hospitality and champagne experiences are also available to buy.

Full list of tour dates

Fri April 21 2023 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sat April 22 2023 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Mon April 24 2023 - Cardiff CIA

Thu April 27 2023 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri April 28 2023 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat April 29 2023 - London O2 Arena

Mon May 01 2023 - Bournemouth BIC

Tue May 02 2023 - Brighton Centre

Thu May 04 2023 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Fri May 05 2023 - Manchester AO Arena

Sat May 06 2023 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena