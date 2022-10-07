Olly Murs announces UK tour including Glasgow OVO Hydro gig - when is it, how to get tickets, presale info
Olly Murs has announced a new album and a spring UK tour.
Olly Murs is coming to Glasgow on his new tour next year.
The arena tour will take place between April 21 and May 6 2023.
He will be performing at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Friday April 21 2023.
Most Popular
Olly Murs will release his new album, Marry Me, the follow-up to 2018’s You Know I Know, on December 2.
He will be joined by Scouting For Girls, who are most known for their track called She’s So Lovely.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Advertisement
How to get tickets
The Three pre-sale will be on October 12 at 9am until October 14 at 8am via Ticketmaster.
The general sale will commence on October 14 at 9am via Ticketmaster.
Hospitality and champagne experiences are also available to buy.
Full list of tour dates
Advertisement
- Fri April 21 2023 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Sat April 22 2023 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- Mon April 24 2023 - Cardiff CIA
- Thu April 27 2023 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- Fri April 28 2023 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- Sat April 29 2023 - London O2 Arena
- Mon May 01 2023 - Bournemouth BIC
- Tue May 02 2023 - Brighton Centre
- Thu May 04 2023 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
- Fri May 05 2023 - Manchester AO Arena
- Sat May 06 2023 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.