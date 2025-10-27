Omniplex announces opening plans for world's tallest cinema in Glasgow

Irish chain Omniplex has announced it will move into the world’s tallest cinema in Glasgow city centre.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cineworld on Glasgow's Renfrew Street shut months after new owners Clydebankbridge Ltd - a subsidiary of Irish cinema chain Omniplex - bought the site in May this year. Cineworld’s lease was terminated after 20 years in the building. The company has now confirmed the tallest cinema in the world will reopen as an Omniplex next year after "a major upgrade" had taken place.

Renovations will include fully reclining auditoriums with upgraded laser projection and sound, as well as three giant “OmniplexMAXX” screens featuring Barco 4K Laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 23-foot airstream trailer called Joe's Food Truck, serving food and drink, will also be part of the new cinema. The cinema complex, which currently has 18 screens, is set to reopen in the mid-2026

Paul John Anderson, director of Omniplex Cinemas, said: “The Renfrew Street cinema is one of Glasgow’s most iconic cultural landmarks and a cornerstone of the wider UK cinema industry.

“Steeped in entertainment history, from the site’s early days as Green’s Playhouse and later the Apollo to what now sits in its place as the tallest cinema in the world, this venue holds a special place in the hearts of many moviegoers. We are proud to be welcoming this historic site into the Omniplex family,” he added.

“This acquisition marks an important milestone in our continued expansion into Great Britain. We look forward to inviting Glasgow’s film lovers to experience a venue that combines the heritage and prestige of this landmark location with the premium facilities that define Omniplex Cinemas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Renfrew Street opening will be the chain's second Scottish cinema, following on from their cinema in Clydebank that opened last year. A family owned business originally founded in Ireland, Omniplex Cinemas currently has 47 locations across the UK and Ireland.

Cineworld Glasgow Renfrew Street announced their closure saying: “After decades of unforgettable moments, Cineworld Glasgow Renfrew Street has now closed its doors for the final time. Our story continues just a few miles away at Cineworld Glasgow Silverburn, soon to feature 4DX and luxury recliner seating in every 2D screen.

“We can’t wait to welcome you there for the next chapter of your big screen experience.”

Omniplex bought the site for £7 million in May this year. The firm, owned by the Anderson family which has a history in the film and cinema business dating back to 1948, entered the UK market in 2023, acquiring former Empire cinema sites. Cineworld had been leasing the building for more than £1m a year, the lease on the building was due to run until 2036 before the landlord issued an early termination notice.