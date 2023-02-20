One of Glasgow’s hidden architectural gems reopens today

Mackintosh Queen’s Cross is one of Glasgow’s hidden architectural gems. The only church in the world designed by the great Scottish architect, designer and artist, Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

The Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society and Mackintosh Queen’s Cross have announced the re-opening of church to visitors for the 2023 season on Monday 20th February.

The distinctive local landmark opened for worship in 1899 and is the only church designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh to be built. Visitors will get the chance to see the magnificent stained-glass windows and in particular the exquisite Blue Heart Window.

Other interior highlights include decorative carvings of birds, insects and plant forms. One of the most beautiful features is the carving on the pulpit, depicting a bird embracing and protecting young plant shoots.

A communion table designed by Mackintosh is also available to view.

Mackintosh Queen’s Cross now hosts an ongoing series of events for the CRM Society and has provided Glasgow with a new venue for weddings, concerts, meetings and seminars. The CRM Society continues to deliver lively learning experiences, workshops and activities for schools, students, adults, families and children.

Mackintosh Queen’s Cross has an excellent library and resource centre and the shop stocks an extensive range of Mackintosh books and gifts. In the hall, you can relax and have a coffee while watching one of the Mackintosh films. Staff are on hand to answer any questions you may have. Tours of the building are available.

Queen’s Cross

870 Garscube Road

Glasgow G20 7E

Opening Hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11am – 4.00pm

Last admission 3:30pm