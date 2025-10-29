One of Glasgow's last music shops closes after almost 20 years

The store has revealed its intention to move into Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidation

One of Glasgow’s last music shops, Kenny’s Music has closed their doors for the final time.

The musical instrument retailer who also had premises in Aberdeen, Dunfermline and formerly Dundee has ceased trading.

Managing Director at Kenny’s Music, Alex Marten said: “The rapidly rising cost base across both stores and e-commerce, combined with continued pressure on margins, has made it impossible for us to operate sustainably within the traditional music retail model. Continuing to trade would not have been responsible.

Kenny's Music

“Although this chapter is ending, I remain committed to the MI industry and hope to contribute again in future in a way that better reflects the changing needs of musicians and suppliers alike. In the meantime, I will do everything I reasonably can to assist you and the proposed liquidator through this process.”

The online store is currently closed with a message on the website reading: “Our online store is currently unavailable.”

