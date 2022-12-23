Openreach get in the festive spirit for Christmas after raising money from a quiz in Glasgow.

Openreach has been getting in the festive spirit in the run-up to Christmas by collecting presents and donating to some of the most vulnerable children and families in Glasgow.

The workers at Openreach wanted to go the extra yard and the team donated 100 gift bags to Home-Start Glasgow North and North Lanarkshire, which supports families with children under five years old.

The gift bags, which will benefit 100 parents and their children who receive support from the respective charities include sweets, toiletries and much-needed winter clothing.

Money raised from a quiz at the Openreach office in Glasgow and individual donations were spent on making up the gift bags. Home-Start has been BT’s Charity partner since 2021 which allowed the charity to get this much-needed gesture.

Veronica McDermott, FND network commissioner, organised the collection for the Maryhill-based Home-Start branch, having worked closely with the charity in the past.

“It’s something that started a few years ago,” she said. “We built up a relationship with the Maryhill branch.

“They were delighted and thrilled for the mums and dads this Christmas, and really pleased with the donations.”

For many years, the charity has worked across communities to provide support for families with young children who are facing difficulties.

We have long-term experience in family support and are established as one of the leading charities working in this field in the community. Our impact within the local communities we serve is far-reaching, aiding reduction in isolation and loneliness.