Best coffee shops in Glasgow for working with a laptop in 2025

A coffee shop is a great place to work if you want somewhere calm but productive. Stable connectivity, comfy seats, and of course coffee on demand can easily give you a vibrant and motivating atmosphere. According to recent reports, Britons drink nearly 98 million cups of coffee per day. The percentage is higher among the younger generation. Glasgow has several such laptop-friendly cafes that you can use for your remote work.

Quick Tips for Laptop-Friendly Cafés

Before you dive into the list of cafes that offer the right ambience for working remotely, you need to consider a few essential aspects. While Glasgow boasts many cafes, not all of them are ideal for your purpose. Below are some useful tips that will help you find a suitable café.

Best Coffee Shops in Glasgow

· Reliable Wi-Fi – Ensure the café offers fast and stable internet connectivity, as it is essential for remote work.

· Comfortable Seating – Look for cafés with spacious tables suitable for your laptop and accessories. Seating should also be comfortable enough for long work sessions.

· Ambience – Choose a café with moderate noise levels. Avoid those with loud music or constant crowds, as they can interfere with concentration and productivity.

Top Picks by Area

Glasgow has many popular cafes that are reputed for their welcoming atmosphere and great food. With a high profit margin of nearly 95%, it is not surprising to see the large number of coffee shops in the region. However, not all are laptop-friendly. Choosing from the large selection of cafes can be daunting. Fortunately, we have done the hard work for you. Here are our top picks in the different areas of the city.

City Centre / Merchant City

The City Centre is the bustling core of Glasgow city. It features important landmarks like George Square while the Merchant City is a part of the city centre. It is popular for its modern cafes and art galleries. Here are some of the best coffee places in the central and most happening part of Glasgow.

iCafe (Merchant City): This is an internet café popular for its proprietary triple coffee blend. It has premium quality food prepared in a central kitchen and delivered to the various outlets across the city.

Black Sheep Coffee (Sauchiehall St) : For friendly service and a comfortable ambience, Black Sheep Coffee is an ideal spot. It has indoor and outdoor seating. Vegetarian menu options and takeaway facilities are available.

Tinderbox: This is an Espresso Bar offering great coffee and music since 1998. Located in the centre of Merchant City, the place is spread over two floors, offering coffee, cakes, and much more.

Riverhill: For a stylish environment and great coffee, the Riverhill Coffee Bar is a great choice. It also serves fresh and tasty cakes and sandwiches in a friendly and warm atmosphere.

Riverhill: For a stylish environment and great coffee, the Riverhill Coffee Bar is a great choice. It also serves fresh and tasty cakes and sandwiches in a friendly and warm atmosphere.

West End / Kelvinbridge

Glasgow’s West End is famous for its attractions, like the University of Glasgow and the Kelvingrove Museum. Here are the top coffee shops in the area that are suitable for remote working.

Offshore Coffee (Gibson St): This coffee shop offers a relaxed and simple ambience. It has a special vegan selection and has been providing excellent service for more than 12 years.

Gudea Coffee House (St George’s Road): Besides its comfortable environment and good service, the Gudea Coffee House has a wide array of food. This Iraqi Cafe is especially popular for its Arabic food and exclusive teas.

CitizenM / Civic House (co-working hybrid): Situated in the centre of Glasgow city, the CitizenM is popular for its modern style and comfortable café space. You can also visit the Civic House café that offers vegan dishes. This is an ideal space for remote working, holding events, and more.

Southside / Sustainable Picks

If you are an eco-conscious person and want to support sustainability, here are some coffee options that you can choose from.

Dear Green Coffee Roasters: Founded in 2011, this coffee place is near the Barrowlands, a popular marketplace and music venue. It is among the initial few roasters in the United Kingdom to acquire B Corp certification.

Papercup Coffee Company: For a relaxing and enjoyable ambience, the Papercup Coffee Shop is a perfect place to visit. Their proprietary coffee is popular among the locals and visitors. Biodegradable bags, discounts on refills, and more sustainable measures are used by the brand.

Practical Advice

While you have plenty of choices if you want to work remotely, there are certain things you should check. Coffee places may have certain rules or policies that you may be unaware of, which can prevent you from working in them whenever you need. To avoid unpleasant surprises, follow our practical tips that will help you make the most out of such cafes.

Check whether the café provides power outlets for charging your laptop. This will come in handy when you want to work for an extended time. Choose independent cafes over big brands as they provide a more unique ambience. Moreover, such shops have special amenities to attract customers. Go over the café policies as some may be against using laptops for an extended period. Some may have specific policies against users who do not make significant purchases but occupy space for a lengthy span. Look into the opening and closing times of the cafes and their location. If the café is a busy one, you may not get a table making you search for another café nearby.

If a café setting is not working for you, you can always consider other options like public libraries. The University of Glasgow library, for instance, provides free internet connectivity and has special study areas. You can opt for such places if you want a quiet place to work in.

Conclusion

When compared to a traditional office space or working at home, a café offers minimal distractions. With reliable Wi-Fi, a social vibe, and plenty of coffee on tap, a coffee shop can be a dream working space. It is often called the third space for people who find their office and home unsuitable for working.

Our top picks will help you find a space that offers the ambiance you need to focus on your work and increase your productivity. With comfy seating and readily available coffee and food, laptop-friendly coffee shops appeal to many remote workers. Try out the cafes in our list and share with us your thoughts on how suitable these spaces are.