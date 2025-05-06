‘Highest paid’ model Sophie Rain says content creation should be your ‘last resort’ – despite her pulling in £50m in just TWO years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young woman who is among OnlyFans’ ‘highest paid models’ has revealed the one big mistake newbies make – and why joining the adult site should be considered a “last resort”.

Sophie Rain claims to have pulled in $50m (USD) since starting her account less than two years ago.

The 20-year-old influencer, who boasts 17.5m followers @sophieraiin and is also the co-founder of the infamous ‘Bop House’, leveraged her social media stardom to rake in the cash.

But Sophie isn’t shy about helping others. The model is now sharing the secrets to her success and the one thing every newcomer must do.

"Do not start OnlyFans unless you already have a social media platform or you will fail," said Sophie.

“The biggest mistake that young people make is to launch a random page, thinking that posting a few sexy photos will make them millions.

“It’s not true. You need to establish yourself as a name and a face first if you want to make real money.

"This job is also much harder on the mind than you could ever think. OnlyFans is not always this glamorous perfect lifestyle on social media.

“There are only so many girls who can achieve what I have.”

Sophie, who used to work as a waitress and grew up on food stamps, is proud of her work and has enough money in the bank to buy whatever her heart desires.

But despite her success, she recommends that women her age try other careers first.

Sophie added: "I encourage anyone to make sure you try other things before this job. Unfortunately, I didn't have the luxury of going to college because my family didn’t have the money.

"If you have the chance and ability to study, do that first. I think everyone should get an education – get your degree, girls!

“OnlyFans should be a last resort.

“You have to work super hard to push yourself out there and stay on people’s minds constantly. I got extremely lucky.

"Had I been in a more stable family in terms of income, I likely wouldn’t have gone this route – but I have no regrets.

“I went from living on food stamps and serving tables to this new lifestyle in quite literally less than two years.

“I now only fly private and can barely go out in public anymore unless I want to be recognised every minute.

“I'm proud of myself and love being the number one girl on OnlyFans.”