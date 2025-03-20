Opticians set to open in former Sauchiehall Street RBS bank branch

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 20th Mar 2025, 04:50 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST

A former Royal Bank of Scotland branch is set to re-open as an opticians.

The Royal Bank of Scotland closed its doors in late 2024, with work being undertaken in recent months. Now, plans have been submitted to install various illuminated signage and window vinyls advertising the opticians.

In December 2024, plans were lodged in order to under take a “complete fit out of a Vision Express store including reconfiguration internally. Furniture, fittings, lighting and M&E to suit.”

The former RBS branch will re-open as a Vision ExpressThe former RBS branch will re-open as a Vision Express
The former RBS branch will re-open as a Vision Express | Google Maps

There are currently eight Vision Express stores in Glasgow, including one in Buchanan Galleries.

Since closing it’s doors in November 2024, the RBS branch has remained closed whilst work was undertaken.

A decision on the illumindated signage is expected by Friday, 25 Apr 2025.

