Optimo's JD Twitch has died at the age of 57 after brain tumour diagnosis

Keith McIvor, better known to many as JD Twitch, was a Scottish DJ, producer, label founder, and cultural trailblazer whose influence on electronic and club music stretched far beyond the confines of Glasgow. He died peacefully at the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow on Friday. He was diagnosed with an untreatable brain tumour in July 2025.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Optimo DJ partner Jonnie Wilkes, known as JG Wilkes announced the news, saying: "In a 28-year partnership, he changed my life immeasurably and together we took our work in directions and to places few people are lucky enough to explore.

"I am forever grateful for everything he bestowed on me, both as a partner in music and as a friend. Keith's intensity and passion for life, for music, for creativity and for positive change simply never let up. He was formidable. His belief in people and the idea that standing together, that our collective strength is powerful was unwavering. I loved him for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He will go now to travel those space-ways but I know his energy remains in every one of us who had the privilege of knowing him. I love you forever Keith."

McIvor grew up in Edinburgh before moving to Glasgow to go to university in 1986 he became involved in club culture across both cities. He established the club night Pure in Edinburgh then started Optimo with Wilkes in 1997. Their Sunday night event at Sub Club ran every week until 2010, becoming a cultural movement within the Glasgow music scene. The DJs were not aligned to a particular music genre and their eclectic events mixed DJ sets with live band performances.

The duo began touring worldwide and launched the Optimo Music label, which supported adventurous new voices in music.

Reacting to the news, Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos wrote: “Very sad to read this. What an impact he had on so many lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2ManyDJs also sent their “deepest condolences”, adding that “Keith will be sorely missed”, while Four Tet described it as “heartbreaking news” and The Avalanches called JD Twitch “the best to ever do it”.

David Holmes said: “Keith was one of a kind. I feel very lucky to have crossed his path. He will never be forgotten. Big hug Jonnie.”