Glasgow’s Kingston Bridge is to be closed for four nights at the beginning of August

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland as part of the Network Management Contract for the South-West Trunk Road Unit, are undertaking essential inspection works on the M8 motorway - Kingston Bridge between Junctions 19 and 20.

Work will take place from Monday 5th August until Thursday 8th August 2024, between the hours of 10pm and 6am, each night.

The inspection will benefit around 146,390 vehicles using this route each day, by completing the Kingston Bridge spandrel wall inspection.

Flooding at the Kingston Bridge western approach has caused M8 road closures (Photo: Glasgow Motorway Archive).

The work will be carried out using overnight road closures between the hours of 10pm and 6am and signed diversions will be in place. We thank road users for their patience and co-operation while these essential works take place.

The signed diversions for the duration of this work will be as follows:

Monday 5th of August – M8 Junction 20 Eastbound on slip from West Street total closure.

Diversion - Continue on West Street > Kingston Street > Commerce Street > King George V Bridge > Broomielaw > North Street > M8 Junction 19 Eastbound on slip.

Tuesday 6th of August - M8 Junction 20 Eastbound on slip from West Street total closure.

Diversion - Continue on West Street > Kingston Street > Commerce Street > King George V Bridge > Broomielaw > North Street > M8 Junction 19 Eastbound on slip.

Wednesday 7th of August - M8 Westbound Lane 1, 2 and 3 closure over Kingston Bridge (TM does not close M8 Westbound Junction 20 West Street Off Ramp), Clydeside Expressway Eastbound off slip to M8 Junction 19 Westbound on slip total closure (Stobcross On Ramp), Waterloo Street On Ramp to M8 Westbound total closure, Newton Street On Ramp to M8 Westbound closure.

Stobcross On Ramp Closure - Diversion 1 – Argyle Street > Robertson Street > Broomielaw > Glasgow Bridge > Nelson Street > Paterson Street > Wallace Street > Dalintober Street > M8 Junction 21 Westbound on slip.

Waterloo Street On Ramp Closure – Diversion 2 – Pitt Street > St Vincent Street > Newton Street > Argyle Street > follow diversion 1.

Newton Street On Ramp closure – Diversion 3 – Turn onto Argyle Street > follow diversion 1.

Thursday 8th of August - M8 Westbound Lane 1, 2 and 3 closure over Kingston Bridge (TM does not close M8 Westbound Junction 20 West Street Off Ramp), Clydeside Expressway Eastbound off slip to M8 Junction 19 Westbound on slip total closure (Stobcross On Ramp), Waterloo Street On Ramp to M8 Westbound total closure, Newton Street On Ramp to M8 Westbound closure.

Stobcross On Ramp Closure - Diversion 1 – Argyle Street > Robertson Street > Broomielaw > Glasgow Bridge > Nelson Street > Paterson Street > Wallace Street > Dalintober Street > M8 Junction 21 Westbound on slip.

Waterloo Street On Ramp Closure – Diversion 2 – Pitt Street > St Vincent Street > Newton Street > Argyle Street > follow diversion 1.

Newton Street On Ramp closure – Diversion 3 – Turn onto Argyle Street > follow diversion 1.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works. Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by informing future improvements on the carriageway structure.