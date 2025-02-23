There will be closures on the bridge this week as works are continued to be carried out until May 2025

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, will undertake essential bridge joint replacement works and reactive bridge inspections across the M8 Kingston Bridge Complex. Work will continue on Monday 24 February 2025, and will take place each weeknight between 8pm and 6am.

The joint replacement work is scheduled to continue until 24th March 2025, while reactive inspections will run until May 2025. Weekly updates detailing traffic management arrangements will be available at swtrunkroads.scot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic Management for Week Commencing Monday 24th February 2025.

The Kingston Bridge

The following overnight road closures will be in place:

Monday 24th – Friday 28th February 2025

A804 North St:

Westbound traffic: Continue on Broomielaw westbound to Anderston Quay and follow Finnieston Way, Congress Way, Pointhouse Road, Finnieston Street and the A814 Expressway, where this diversion will end.

Eastbound traffic: Continue on Broomielaw eastbound to Brown Street and Argyle Street, where this diversion will end.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please be conscious of other roadworks across the M8 corridor through Glasgow, any vehicles entering the LEZ as part of the diversion route must always follow the diversion signage. Any vehicles that deviate from the published diversion route may be issued with penalty charge notice(s) from Glasgow City Council should they be captured out with the agreed diversion route.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

These schemes have been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, Glasgow City Council, and other key stakeholders

These schemes will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the condition and safety of the structures and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.