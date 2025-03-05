Jinty Lynch

Jinty Lynch, one of the most popular and well-known figures in West End hospitality, has died.

Jinty Lynch has died at the age of 69. She opened a landmark pub in 1991 with her husband John, an Irish bar that has become part of the fabric of Ashton Lane and Glasgow. She passed away yesterday with her family by her side.

Jeanette Lynch opened the pub - with harp-engraved mirrors and tributes to Synge, Swift Joyce and Behan - as an Irish bar in the West End. When I talked to her in 2022, Jinty McGuinty’s was reopening after lockdown. “I will wake up in the middle of the night wondering if we’ve ordered the Tayto crisps and Barry’s Tea” she said, mentioning two of the Irish brands that are stocked behind the bar, which in recent years she ran with her sons and manager Caroline.

The proximity to Glasgow University has meant that decades worth of students have worked at Jinty McGuinty’s or become regulars. Jeanette’s dad had been a Ghanaian born Glasgow boxer, Vincent O’Kine, who took part in 33 professional contests between 1952 and 1959. There’s a picture of him behind the bar.

Live music was part of the appeal of the pub that Jinty built, with many local performers getting their first start in front of the crowd on Ashton Lane, which has included Lewis Capaldi. Chef Anthony Bourdain came here when he was looking for a pint of Guinness in Glasgow. As its reputation grew, Jinty would remind visitors this was a family-owned pub, with a sense of print.

“We took a chance on this place but I knew it would work” Jinty told me. Talking about how the bar came about, she said “I’m from Maryhill but I was working in Saltcoats. I was a bit fed up with it and I said to a friend at home to keep an eye on what was happening in Glasgow.

“There was a restaurant in this building, a burger place, it didn’t work. My pal phoned me to ask if I was interested and that was the start of it. My heritage is Irish so I knew straight away I wanted to make it an Irish bar, a music place.

“Someone said we should call it Jinty McGuinty’s, which I thought was a daft name for a bar, but here we are 30-odd years later. It was difficult, it took us two years to get open as people seemed to have an idea about what we were going to be that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

“There was nothing really here, just Ronnie Clydesdale with the Ubiquitous Chip and Ron McCulloch’s Cul-de-sac. It didn’t look like it does today, Ashton Lane has changed in its nature entirely. It slowly took off, it was remarkable. The lane was ready for something like this.”