Paisley's Art Department to move to historic Causeyside venue in February

A Paisley art gallery has shared updates as it proceeds with plans to move.

The Art Department in the Renfrewshire town will move to 9-11 Causeyside Street - the former site of Argos. The multi-arts exhibition and event space opened in Spring 2022 in the old Co-op store at the Paisley Centre. It is expected that the gallery will formally open at it’s new site on 1 February - it will continue to operate from the origonal space until then.

Renovation work at the new site has already unveiled a number of features that were original to the MacArthur's Outfitters which occupied the site when it opened in 1931, including pilasters and a high wooden portico entrance way.

The first floor will host the gallery’s creative learning workshop programme, accommodating up to 30 participants with a lounge area and coffee station. Professional artists including Eoghann MacColl (mixed media), Iona Kewney (drawing), and Ann Vance (painting) will lead the classes.

