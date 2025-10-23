Paisley crowned Scotland's Town of the Year for 2025

Paisley has today (Friday) been crowned as Scotland’s Town of the Year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges in the Scotland Loves Local Awards awarded the title after being impressed by the critical point reached in the town’s “resurgence” amid unprecedented investment in its future.

It comes as new businesses open, new homes are built, and a new state-of-the-art secondary school and transformed Paisley Museum due to reopen next year (2026).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberley Guthrie, Chief Officer of awards organisers Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), said: “Incredibly special things are happening in Paisley.

Picture Angela Catlin / Scotland's Towns Partnership October 2025

“The town is on a remarkable journey of reinvention and rejuvenation which has evolved over the past decade, kickstarted by major cultural regeneration. There’s real energy thanks to the creativity, innovation and collaboration which has unlocked investment and renewed confidence.

“This is a place where new businesses want to be - where people want to live and visit.

“It has a unique story and character. It has a fascinating past. But it is also forging a new future. While so much has been achieved, the most exciting thing about Paisley is that there is so much more to come. I’m delighted that it’s our Town of the Year. What’s happening here can inspire so many others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STV weather presenter Sean Batty - a Paisley “Buddie” who grew up in the town - celebrated the title win with community champions

The Scotland Loves Local ambassador said: “I love that my home town is Scotland’s Town of the Year.

“Like everywhere, there have been challenges over the years, but the town’s entering a new era. In every corner of Paisley there’s something happening right now, which is fantastic to see.”

As confidence in Paisley grows, so too has business with about 20 new enterprises - mostly independent and locally-owned - opening so far this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paisley First Business Improvement District (BID) plays a key part in supporting businesses and encouraging people to visit the town with events taking place year- round. They include a Food and Drink Festival, Paisley’s CarFest, summer-long brick trails and Christmas events to name just a few.

The town’s nationally-renowned two-day Paisley Halloween Festival also gets underway today (Friday).

Reacting to the top town title, Elaine Templeton, the BID Chair and owner of Taste Buds cafe, said: “As someone who was brought up, went to school and has a business in Paisley I’m absolutely buzzing with pride for the whole town.

“It feels like the culmination of so much of what’s happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have the opening of the museum next year - and there are great cultural things happening - but there’s also other regeneration. There are new businesses, housing in the town centre, the whole of the West End has been regenerated - many different things.

“The momentum in the town has really started to shift. You see people coming in from all over. Paisley is getting back to being a destination. It’s exciting.”