Paisley man to walk 1000 miles from Scotland to Germany for men’s health charity

A waiter from Paisley is aiming to walk 1000 miles from Scotland to Germany to help raise funds for men’s mental health charity, Brothers in Arms.

Avid Scotland fan Craig Ferguson, who posted an announcement about his mission on social media, decided to take up the challenge after having a joke with his best friend about walking to Germany for Euro 2024.

Now serious, after seeing the potential for raising funds for a cause he's passionate about, Craig will set off on his journey on May 4th from Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow. His 1000-mile walk will see him cross SIX different countries, before arriving in Munich 38 days later.

Speaking about his decision to set out on the challenge, Craig said: "I'm so excited to share the incredible journey I'm about to embark on – walking 1000 miles from Scotland to Munich for a cause that's close to my heart, men's mental health and suicide prevention. It's not just a walk; it's a mission to make a difference."

Dan Proverbs, founder of Brothers in Arms commented: "We are over the moon that Craig has chosen to raise funds for Brothers in Arms through his incredible mission. He is quite literally walking the talk, and in doing so will help break the silence around male mental health and the urgent need to tackle rising suicide rates. We will be supporting Craig all the way and urge everyone to do the same."

To donate and support Craig via his Just Giving page, click here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/iwouldwalk1000milesformensmentalhealth