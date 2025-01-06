Paisley restaurant announces shock closure after four years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Paisley restaurant has announced its shock closure after almost five years.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Notorious BRG on Penilee Road in the town revealed it will not re-open, having closed its doors on Sunday, January 5, 2025 - saying it had “decided to close quietly”. The food spot opened in 2020.

Taking to social media, the restaurant released a statement which read: "To all our valued customers and friends. It may come as a shock to some, however, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, we closed the doors of The Notorious BRG for the last time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude. Since opening just before Covid at the most difficult time for a small business, we have managed to serve great food seven days a week, Sunday roasts, buffets, Valentine's meals, afternoon teas, even a wedding, and so much more.

"We are especially proud of our initiative to provide hundreds of charity meals during the pandemic and continue supporting local charities such as Men Matter Scotland, ensuring families across Renfrewshire had food to enjoy at Christmas along with presents to open, together we all had a positive impact in our community, which we will forever cherish.

"For over four years, this journey wouldn't have been possible without our incredible staff, who work tirelessly to enhance our food and service. A huge thank you to our dedicated owners, who have poured their hearts into making our shop a success.

"And of course, to all our wonderful customers, whom we've truly enjoyed getting to know - it's been an amazing experience, to say the least. We've decided to close quietly, cherishing the memories we've created together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you for your support and loyalty. We appreciate everything and wish you all the best and go on to have the best 2025 possible.

"The Notorious BRG team."

The restaurant did not reveal why it was closing its doors.