Pandora plans new store on Buchanan Street in Glasgow city centre

Plans have been submitted that will see a contemporary jewellery brand open up on Buchanan Street.

Glasgow city centre will see a new Pandora store opening at 78 Buchanan Street, if plans are approved. Proposals will see the unoccupied unit completely transformed in order to accomodate the shop.

The jewellery brand will open in what once was Lush on the city centre street, which closed to accomodate the nearby Lush Spa concept. There is currently a Pandora outlet nearby in Buchanan Galleries - it is unclear what the future will be for this location.

According to the planning application, the new store will see pink render applied to its outer brickwork, with stainless steel and metal cladding, and a full modern fit-out internally.

The planning application said: “It is concluded that the development meets the requirements of national and local policy by provising a proportionate form of development that would not appear incongruous within the context of the Site and surroundings.”

Pandora was founded in 1982 in Copenhagen, Denmark and now operates in more than 70 countries around the world. They are best known for their collectible charm bracelets.

A decision is expected to be made by Friday, 18 Jul 2025.