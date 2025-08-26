Glasgow Shopping: Pandora to open new city centre store after plans approved

Plans have been approved for a new store from jewellery retailer Pandora in Glasgow city centre.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retailer will open a new store at 78 Buchanan Street after plans were approved by Glasgow City Council on Monday (25 August).

The jewellery brand will open in what once was Lush on the city centre street, which closed to accomodate the nearby Lush Spa concept. There is currently a Pandora outlet nearby in Buchanan Galleries - it is unclear what the future will be for this location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unit will be transformed, with new signage and a pink render installed on the unit.

The planning statement read: “The proposed shopfront will see pink render applied to the existing stone with finishes in stainless steel and metal cladding. A new glazing system will replace the existing glazing.

“The internal alterations will see the existing modern shop fit-out replaced with a fit-out appropriate for the Pandora brand. A full schedule of works is included with this planning application. The proposals include the removal and relocation of stairs at basement to ground and ground to first floor levels.

Pandora was founded in 1982 in Copenhagen, Denmark and now operates in more than 70 countries around the world. They are best known for their collectible charm bracelets.