Last year, pantomimes across the city were cancelled for Christmas due to COVID restrictions.

It’s that time of year again (oh no it isn’t) where Christmas is beginning to get on everyone’s minds.

Pantomimes are fun for all the family, whether it’s something you take the children to for a weekend treat, or a Boxing Day celebration.

In Glasgow, there’s a mix of traditional pantomimes and shows with modern twists suitable for all ages.

With tickets starting from £9, a pantomime could be the answer to get in the Christmas spirit and ahead of the last-minute panic of what to do to keep everyone entertained.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What pantomimes are coming to Glasgow?

The Jungle Book Panto

This unique adaptation of the much-loved Disney film is coming to Glasgow. It’s running from November 27 to January 8 in the Gaiety Theatre. You can get tickets via The Gaiety .

Sleeping Beauty

Sleeping Beauty is in the Ayr Gaiety Theatre from November 25 to January 2. Tickets range from £9 to £28. You can get tickets via The Gaiety .

There is another production of Sleeping Beauty in Platform Glasgow from December 6 to December 23 where tickets are £9.50. You can get your hands on tickets via Platform .

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast is in Kings Theatre November 26 - December 31. Tickets are available via ATG and start at £13.

Rab Hood & The Sheriff Of Shettleston

A Òran Mór Christmas Panto spin on Robin Hood is coming to the Òran Mór theatre over the christmas period. Tickets are £20 and can be bought on TicketWeb . The show is running from November 29 to December 31.

This production was made with Glaswegian audiences in mind.

What’s On Glasgow state : “Evil Sir Percy ‘no mercy’ Sheriff of Shettleston is out to fleece the good folks of Glasgow.

“Meanwhile arch enemy Rab Hood (allegedly hiding out in the leafy west end) is out to foil his dastardly schemes – stealing back the ill gotten gains, giving it laldy through the glens, and redistributing to the tyrannised townsfolk.

When beautiful songstress Maid Marion appears on the scene both men are instantly smitten: the Sheriff plans to install her as Mistress of Chateau Shettleston while Rab can only offer a treehouse… who will win her heart? Or her mind? Or maybe she has other plans? And will Rab’s formidable maw, Dame Beanie McHood survive the slings and arrows of the Men in Tights?”

Sleeping Senga

The pantomime will be showing from December 2 to December 31 in Websters Theatre. Tickets start from £11.50 and tickets can be purchased via the theatre’s website .

You may not have heard of this show before - What’s On Glasgow’s synopsis is: “It is Senga’s eighteenth birthday and she is having a party you are all invited to at the Panto Inn in Pure Posh Panto Partick.

“The party is in full swing with all Senga’s Panto pals. One thing our pantolicious peeps have forgotten-eighteen years ago Senga was placed under a curse by the evil Fairy Fierce who they forgot to invite to her naming ceremony. #Awkies.

“Will Senga be put to sleep for one hundred years? Will Fairy Fierce win the day?”

Sleeping Betty