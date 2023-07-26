Paolo Nutini announces huge Scottish outdoor show next month

Support will come from Inhaler and The Big Moon

Music fans have something spectacular to look forward to next month as Paolo Nutini is set to deliver an unforgettable headline performance, outdoors at Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh on Thursday 31st August 2023.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday 28th July at 10am via gigsinscotland.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paolo made waves last year with the release of his forth album, Last Night in the Bittersweet, which topped the album charts in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands and Italy. Following a successful run of five sold out shows at OVO Hydro in December 2022, Nutini broke the attendance record for a music act at the venue when over 68,000 fans came out to hear the new album live.

Having toured America and Australia earlier in the year, Paolo's been on the European festival circuit this summer, and will return to Scotland for the Edinburgh show on Thursday 31st August.

Hot from TRNSMT Festival, Inhaler and The Big Moon will join the bill at Royal Highland Showgrounds this August. Hailing from Dublin, Inhaler have recently released their second album, Cuts & Bruises, which reached number one in the Irish album charts. The Big Moon have had a very busy summer, supporting Paolo Nutini in Brighton, and festival sets at TRNSMT and Glastonbury.