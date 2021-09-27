Parents face £50 fine for dropping children at Glasgow car-free zones

Parents face a £50 fine if they are caught by police dropping their children off by car at a rising number of schools around Glasgow.

What’s happening? The roll out of a car ban around schools is continuing with plans to create 20 more ‘no vehicle zones’ next year.

So far drivers aren’t allowed to drop pupils off at particular streets beside 37 primaries in the city at school drop off and collection times.

It is understood police have been enforcing the school car free zones. Automatic number plate registration cameras are also being considered to keep an eye on offenders.

Glasgow City Council is keeping the locations of the additional new car bans under wraps, but is currently consulting with 10 schools and parent councils for a start date in January.

It said names will be released after agreements are in place. And bosses are searching for another 10 schools for the introduction of vehicle no go zones in April next year.

Why it matters: Glasgow City Council says the reduction in traffic around school gates helps fight climate change by reducing emissions and improving infrastructure for walking and cycling.

A council report said: “This proposal will help the socio economically disadvantaged, as they are more likely to be the victims of road traffic accidents and more likely to suffer from obesity and poor health.”

Not all schools are suitable with high traffic routes ruled out.

Residents living in the area are entitled to permits, meaning they are exempt from the restrictions. Blue badge holders and health and social care staff do not have to obey the no drive zone rules.

Visiting cars are not allowed in the specified streets around school times – usually between 8.30am and 9.15 am as well as 2.30pm to 3.15pm.

The council’s Education, Skills and Early Years City Policy Committee is due to receive an update on the school car free zone project this week

Full list of Glasgow primary schools with car free zones:

Bankhead Primary School – Garscadden/Scotstounhill

Broomhill Primary School – Victoria Park

Hillhead Primary School – Hillhead

Lourdes Primary School – Cardonald

Our Lady of the Rosary Primary School – Cardonald

St Blane’s Primary School – Maryhill

Battlefield Primary School – Langside

Blairdardie Primary School – Drumchapel

Cadder Primary School – Canal

Carntyne Primary School – East Centre

Dunard Primary School – Hillhead

Gowanbank Campus (Gowanbank and Howford Primary) –

Greater Pollok

Hyndland Primary School – Partick East / Kelvindale

Kelvindale Primary School – Partick East / Kelvindale

Kings Park Primary School – Langside

Merrylee Primary School & Our Lady of the Annunciation

Primary School – Newlands / Auldburn

Mosspark Primary School – Cardonald

Parkview Primary School – Maryhill

Scotstoun Primary School – Garscadden/Scotstounhill

St Angela’s Primary School – Greater Pollok

St Anne’s Primary School – Calton

St Bernard’s Primary School – Greater Pollok

St Fillan’s Primary School – Linn

St Paul’s Primary School (Shettleston) – Shettleston

St Paul’s Primary School (Whiteinch) – Victoria Park

Aultmore Park Primary School & Newhills Secondary School – Baillieston

Camstradden Primary School – Drumchapel

Elmvale Primary School – Springburn/Robroyston

Lorne Street Primary School – Govan

Mount Vernon Primary School – Shettleston

Notre Dame Primary School – Partick East/Kelvindale

Pollokshields Primary School – Pollokshields

St Clare’s Primary School – Drumchapel

St Francis Primary School – Southside Central