Parents face £50 fine for dropping children at Glasgow car-free zones

What’s happening? The roll out of a car ban around schools is continuing with plans to create 20 more ‘no vehicle zones’ next year.
So far drivers aren’t allowed to drop pupils off at particular streets beside 37 primaries in the city at school drop off and collection times.
It is understood police have been enforcing the school car free zones. Automatic number plate registration cameras are also being considered to keep an eye on offenders.
Glasgow City Council is keeping the locations of the additional new car bans under wraps, but is currently consulting with 10 schools and parent councils for a start date in January.
It said names will be released after agreements are in place. And bosses are searching for another 10 schools for the introduction of vehicle no go zones in April next year.
Why it matters: Glasgow City Council says the reduction in traffic around school gates helps fight climate change by reducing emissions and improving infrastructure for walking and cycling.
A council report said: “This proposal will help the socio economically disadvantaged, as they are more likely to be the victims of road traffic accidents and more likely to suffer from obesity and poor health.”
Not all schools are suitable with high traffic routes ruled out.
Residents living in the area are entitled to permits, meaning they are exempt from the restrictions. Blue badge holders and health and social care staff do not have to obey the no drive zone rules.
Visiting cars are not allowed in the specified streets around school times – usually between 8.30am and 9.15 am as well as 2.30pm to 3.15pm.
The council’s Education, Skills and Early Years City Policy Committee is due to receive an update on the school car free zone project this week
Full list of Glasgow primary schools with car free zones:
Bankhead Primary School – Garscadden/Scotstounhill
Broomhill Primary School – Victoria Park
Hillhead Primary School – Hillhead
Lourdes Primary School – Cardonald
Our Lady of the Rosary Primary School – Cardonald
St Blane’s Primary School – Maryhill
Battlefield Primary School – Langside
Blairdardie Primary School – Drumchapel
Cadder Primary School – Canal
Carntyne Primary School – East Centre
Dunard Primary School – Hillhead
Gowanbank Campus (Gowanbank and Howford Primary) –
Greater Pollok
Hyndland Primary School – Partick East / Kelvindale
Kelvindale Primary School – Partick East / Kelvindale
Kings Park Primary School – Langside
Merrylee Primary School & Our Lady of the Annunciation
Primary School – Newlands / Auldburn
Mosspark Primary School – Cardonald
Parkview Primary School – Maryhill
Scotstoun Primary School – Garscadden/Scotstounhill
St Angela’s Primary School – Greater Pollok
St Anne’s Primary School – Calton
St Bernard’s Primary School – Greater Pollok
St Fillan’s Primary School – Linn
St Paul’s Primary School (Shettleston) – Shettleston
St Paul’s Primary School (Whiteinch) – Victoria Park
Aultmore Park Primary School & Newhills Secondary School – Baillieston
Camstradden Primary School – Drumchapel
Elmvale Primary School – Springburn/Robroyston
Lorne Street Primary School – Govan
Mount Vernon Primary School – Shettleston
Notre Dame Primary School – Partick East/Kelvindale
Pollokshields Primary School – Pollokshields
St Clare’s Primary School – Drumchapel
St Francis Primary School – Southside Central
Thornwood Primary School – Victoria Park