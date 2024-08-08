Parents outraged as South Lanarkshire council vote to cut school bus provision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Lanarkshire Council’s Executive Committee has today voted to cut school transport provision.

The Council had consulted on proposals to increase the eligibility threshold distance for high school transport from 2 miles to 3 miles.

92% of parents and carers responding to the consultation opposed the cut. The changed was proposed by the Labour-Liberal Democrat council administration and will see over 2000 South Lanarkshire pupils walk up to six miles a day, in all weathers.

The SNP Group moved an amendment that the proposal be rejected and asked the council to review the guidance used to determine safe walking routes. Labour and the Lib Dems defeated this amendment and passed their cut.

Commenting, SNP Education Spokesperson Councillor Katy Loudon said: “This is astounding. The people of South Lanarkshire were clear – they do not want these damaging cuts. We knew this would likely be Labour’s position when they delayed the decision until after the General Election. However, many will be left wondering what the point of the consultation was, if they were just going to ignore the results.

“Parents, carers and young people have led an extremely powerful campaign. We in the SNP met with the public, listened to them and walked their routes with them. Some Labour members also attended these walks, so for them to now snatch-away school bus travel will come as a kick in the teeth.

“The guidance by the Council used to assess ‘safe routes’ doesn’t take into account personal safety, street lighting or the class of vehicles. It is not even required for a route to have a dedicated footpath. The SNP will continue to stand with the parents and children of South Lanarkshire while the full consequences of this decision unfolds.”