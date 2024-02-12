Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has been announced that a part of the M8 motorway near Glasgow are to close overnight for almost two weeks during February.

Amey are carrying out essential resurfacing works on the M8 eastbound at Junctions 13 and 14, including the M80 off-slip which means drivers will have to follow signed diversions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on the motorway will begin today (Monday February, 12) and will continue until Saturday February, 24 between the hours of 10pm and 6am.

The Junction 13 off-slip to the M80 will be closed between 10pm on Monday, February 12 and 6am on Tuesday, February 13. This means that traffic for the M80 will leave the M8 at Junction 14, turning left onto Viewpark Avenue and right onto Blochairn Road to join the M80 at Junction 1 as an alternative route.

On the following day, the Junction 13 off-slip to the M80 and the M8 Junction 14 eastbound off-slip will be closed between 10pm on Tuesday, February 13 and 6am on Wednesday, February 14. There will be further overnight lane closures on the eastbound M8 between Junctions 16 and 13 from Wednesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 17.

Further to that, there will be further overnight closures of the M8 eastbound between Junction 14 and Junction 13, between 10pm and 6am each night from Sunday, February 18 until Friday, February 23.