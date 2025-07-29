Plans submitted to transform Partick church into 'vibrant' events space

Plans have been submitted that would see a former Methodist church in Partick turned into an events and community space.

Partick Methodist Church held its last service in 2022 before closing and remaining vacant in the intervening years. Now plans have been submitted that will see it regenerated as a “vibrant arts and events space”.

The plans have been submitted by the team behind The Engine Works on Lochburn Road. The project, dubbed West Works, would see the 144 year old building’s future secured after it was marked for demolition.

Both interior and exterior work would be carried out | West Works

The planning statement reads: “The West Works is a bold yet sensitive development that aligns with Glasgow’s City Development Plan and the Strategic Development Frameworks for Partick. At its heart is the transformation of a derelict church into a contemporary space that honours heritage through sustainable, high-quality architecture.

“This project demonstrates how thoughtful restoration can enrich the cultural landscape, support the local economy, and meet the city’s growing need for inclusive, creative spaces. It’s a rare opportunity to preserve a cherished site and give it lasting purpose.”

It is proposed that West Works will host weddings, events, arts, filming and community gatherings within four key areas: The Grand Hall, The Vestry, The Ivy Tower and The Hidden Garden.

It is hoped the space would become a vibrant arts and community space | West Works

The plans suggest that investment in the project will sit at around £1.65 million - with £400,000 in restoration and structural work integral to the project and a further £775,000 invested in interiors and soundproofing.

A number of local MSPs and stakeholders have lent their support to the project - including Paul Sweeney MSP, Bob Doris MSP and Kaukab Stewart MSP. The Methodist Church Scotland has also backed it.

Partick Methodist Church opened in 1881 and held its final service in October 2022 - it has since sat vacant and there were plans in place to demolish the church on Dumbarton Road.

A target decision date for the plans has been set for Tuesday 16 September.