The HM Passport office in Glasgow still has long queues of people outside, following a large delay due to the pandemic.

Scots still face long queues awaiting to receive their passports this summer. As Glasgow is the only passport office in Scotland, many people who live outside the city have had to travel across the country to collect their documents.

The Passport Office has hired 500 additional workers, after UK Government ministers described the current performance as ‘unacceptable.’

Many frantic travellers are worried they will have to consider rescheduling holidays due to their passports not being processed in time.

A worried applicant said: “ I put my application through on March 19, I sent all my document and fees. I didn’t hear from them for a month and a half, so I had to phone them again and wait another two weeks and four days. I fly out tomorrow.

“I contacted my Local MP who has chased them up. You phone them, they tell you one thing and then you phone them again, and they tell you something else. I don’t even know if my passport is here.”

The usual wait for a passport is around five weeks, however, the lead time has been increased on the HM Passport Office website to 10 weeks.