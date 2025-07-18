Edinburgh International Film Festival will welcome filmmaker Ken Loach and his longtime creative collaborators, writer Paul Laverty - a University of Strathclyde graduate - alongside producer Rebecca O'Brien, for a special In Conversation event at this year’s Festival.

The trio will discuss the acclaimed films they have created together over the years including Palme D'Or Winners The Wind That Shakes The Barley (2006) and I, Daniel Blake (2016). The event takes place on Wednesday 20 August at 11am at Tollcross Central Hall.

This event will then be followed by a special retrospective screening of the filmmakers’ 2006 Palme D'Or winning film The Wind That Shakes The Barley. Starring Cillian Murphy, the film is a stirring epic exploring the rift that emerges between two brothers who find themselves fighting against one another in the conflict over Irish independence in the early 1920s.

Presented from a 35mm print, this screening will be preceded by a special introduction by the filmmakers. The event takes place on Wednesday 20 August at 1.30pm in Filmhouse Screen 1. Tickets are now on sale for both events via the EIFF website.

Born in Calcutta, India, to an Irish mother and a Scottish father, Paul Laverty grew up in Wigtown, Dumfries and Galloway. He studied for a law degree at Strathclyde Univeristy before working for a human rights organisation in Nicaragua. After his experiences in Central America, he made contact with director Ken Loach and wrote Carla’s Song, his first screenplay which became a film released in 1996, starring Robert Caryle. He wrote My Name is Joe, filmed in Glasgow, for which Peter Mullan won the Best Actor award at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival. His script for Sweet Sixteen, filmed in Greenock, then won best screenplay at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival.

EIFF’s In Conversation strand also features a range of other major filmmaking talent who will discuss their creative careers to date including Glasgow-born director Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland, Touching the Void, One to One: John & Yoko) speaking with his brother, producer Andrew Macdonald (Trainspotting, Civil War, 28 Years Later), in a wide ranging conversation about filmmaking and their respective careers. Kevin will also present a screening of The Cranes are Flying (1957), a film which has heavily influenced his work.

Trailblazing filmmaker Nia Da Costa will discuss her acclaimed work which spans independent film, horror sequels and major studio comic book adaptations including The Marvels, Candyman and upcoming film 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Nia will also present a special 4K restoration of Doug Liman’s 90s black comedy Go, a film that was a source of early inspiration for her.

Award-winning writer and director Andrea Arnold is one of the UK’s most outstanding filmmakers. She will discuss her searing debut feature Red Road (2006), also screening at EIFF this year, which won the BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut, along with her critically acclaimed work such as Fish Tank, American Honey, Cow and, most recently, Bird.

Edinburgh International Film Festival will run from 14-20 August 2025. Building on EIFF’s reinvigorated vision under new leadership from CEO and Festival Director Paul Ridd and Festival Producer Emma Boa, the Festival will continue to accelerate the discovery of new film talent and engage with audiences, industry members and local, national and international media.

Paul Ridd, CEO & Festival Director, has said, “It is a great honour for us to welcome Ken Loach, Paul Laverty and Rebecca O’Brien for what promises to be a lively and fascinating discussion of their work together, with two Palme D’Ors to their names and a body of work that includes ferociously powerful films produced across decades. We are also delighted to be presenting one of their major films THE WIND THAT SHAKES THE BARLEY from a 35mm print. It is a genuine thrill to be able to add this formidable trio to a roster of speakers at EIFF in a programme of In Conversation events which already includes Jeremy Thomas, Nia Da Costa, Andrew and Kevin Macdonald, Andrea Arnold and Ben Wheatley.”