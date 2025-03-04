Pavement parking fines are now being enforced across Glasgow from today

Fines are now being handed out to drivers for pavement parking, double parking and dropped kerb parking — after hundreds of warnings were given in the past month.

Enforcement of pavement parking has been phased in over February, with over 400 warnings issued to vehicles found to be breaching the new regulations.

Now, Glasgow City Council has said fines of £100 — reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days — are being given for any pavement parking that forces pedestrians onto the carriageway.

Double parking and parking next to a dropped kerb are also immediately liable to receive a penalty charge notice.

The new regulations aim to improve road safety for vulnerable pedestrians, such as those with disabilities or those pushing prams.

Cllr Angus Millar, city convener for transport, said: “Pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs create road safety hazards across Glasgow and put vulnerable pedestrians and wheelchair users in danger every day.

“People with mobility issues or visual impairments, or those who are pushing a buggy or pram for example, will often struggle to get around their community because of pavement parking.

“Forcing people to walk on the carriageway in direct conflict with traffic is unacceptable and enforcing the new restrictions will make our street safer for all road users.

“Double parking and dropped kerb parking also cause significant issues in streets around the city for pedestrians but also for drivers, who will find roads blocked and struggle to manoeuvre safely.”

An initial assessment of the city found there is no exemption to the pavement parking ban on most of Glasgow’s streets. These are streets where parking restrictions are already in place or where the road is at least 7.5 metres wide, which allows safe passage for a fire engine when cars are parked on both sides of the road.

But many streets are currently undergoing further assessment on whether measures like a form of parking controls are appropriate, or whether an exemption could be considered.

Full details of the streets where there is no exemption or where further assessment is needed can be found on the council’s website. The council is urging drivers to check the online map.

Cllr Millar said: “While some streets may be considered for exemptions or further parking restrictions in advance of pavement parking enforcement, the majority of streets in the city have already been determined to require no exemption and enforcement in these streets will begin this month.

“Drivers should check out the council’s website to find out the current status of their street.”

There are exemptions in the legislation for pavement parking in certain situations, such as the use of emergency service vehicles or waste collection services, postal deliveries, the delivery of urgent medical assistance, assisting an accident or breakdown or delivering or collecting goods for up to 20 minutes.

IT issues delayed the implementation of the pavement parking ban in Glasgow, which was allowed by the Scottish Government from December 2023. Edinburgh introduced the measures in January last year.