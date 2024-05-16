Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Scottish Government has extended the scheme to scrap peak rail fares until the autumn

It has been announced that the Scottish Government will extend the scheme which saw peak rail fares scrapped in October last year.

The scheme was meant to end in July but has now been extended another three months to October meaning that passengers can continue to take advantage of the savings.

During a visit to Edinburgh’s Waverly station, First Minister John Swinney said: “The Scottish government’s ambition to enhance our railways and make public transport easier and more affordable is clear.

“We know new rail investment can create real education, business and tourism opportunities and help breathe life into communities.