Peak rail fares across Scotland to remain scrapped until October as scheme extended to encourage "active travel"
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has been announced that the Scottish Government will extend the scheme which saw peak rail fares scrapped in October last year.
The scheme was meant to end in July but has now been extended another three months to October meaning that passengers can continue to take advantage of the savings.
During a visit to Edinburgh’s Waverly station, First Minister John Swinney said: “The Scottish government’s ambition to enhance our railways and make public transport easier and more affordable is clear.
“We know new rail investment can create real education, business and tourism opportunities and help breathe life into communities.
“Bold initiatives such as our ScotRail Peak Fares Removal pilot help build on this investment by encouraging more people to switch from car and opt to use the train."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.