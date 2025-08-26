Peak rail fares will be scrapped from Monday, 1 September, in what is being described as a first for rail anywhere in the UK.

It means that customers will pay the same fare no matter what time they travel, or the day of the week - and aims to make train fares simpler, more flexible, and provide better value for money for rail users. A further aim of the change is to get more people to leave the car at home and travel by rail instead.

Fiona Hyslop MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, said that the move shows committment towards “sustainable public transport, protecting the climate, and saving people money.”

She said:“Public ownership has created the opportunity to deliver a railway which is run for the benefit of the nation. ScotRail is one of the fastest growing operators, with one of the best passenger satisfaction rates and we are building even further on this success by removing peak fares for good.

“We want more people to choose to travel by public transport for work, study and leisure but we know that many are still struggling with cost-of-living pressures. By removing peak fares, we are making ticketing more simple and more straightforward while at the same time supporting a shift towards sustainable public transport, protecting the climate, and saving people money.”

Season Tickets will remain at their current pricing until 27 September. For regular travellers, this represents a saving of at least 40 per cent compared to purchasing five Anytime Day Return tickets at pre-1 September prices. This discount was part of a 12-month offer launched in September 2024.

Flexipass tickets will have adjusted pricing from 1 September to ensure they continue to offer a saving compared to buying multiple Anytime Single or Return tickets, while still providing flexibility for part-time or hybrid commuters.

However, Super Off-Peak Day Return tickets will be withdrawn, as the removal of peak fares means customers now benefit from great value fares all day, every day.

Railcards, concessions, and enhanced discounts will continue to be available, with most remaining valid for travel after 9.15am, in line with existing conditions.

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail Managing Director, said: “This is fantastic news, not only for our existing customers, but for everyone across the country considering rail travel for their commute or leisure journeys.

“Travelling by train remains one of the most convenient ways to get around, and with simpler, more affordable fares, we hope to see many more people choose ScotRail.”

1 . Edinburgh A visit to the capital and will now cost you £16.80, a saving of 48%. Photo: Jane Barlow

2 . Paisley You can visit Paisley for just £5.10, saving 32%. It's worth it to visit landmarks like the Thomas Coats Memorial Baptist Church, now known as Coats. | Contributed

3 . Stirling You can check out Stirling Castle and it'll cost you just £10.80, a saving of 41% Photo: Thomas Haywood

4 . Perth A visit to Perth will cost you £20.80 for the hour long journey, a saving of 50% | Heritage Images/Getty Images