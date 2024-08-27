Peaky Blinder star in Glasgow for premiere of BBC real-time thriller Nightsleeper

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The six-part drama, filmed in Glasgow, starring Alexandra Roach, James Cosmo and Joe Cole will air next year.

Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole was on the cobbles of Ashton Lane tonight for a premiere screening of new BBC drama Nightsleeper that was filmed in Glasgow. The six-part series is a real-time thriller about the hacking of a sleeper train travelling from Glasgow to London, and a government agency’s frantic efforts to intervene in the rapidly-escalating events onboard.

The series synopsis says: “Can two people who’ve never met, one on the train and one not, work together to save the lives of its disparate group of passengers as the Heart of Britain overnight service hurtles towards what might quite literally be its final destination?”

Alexandra Roach (The Light in the Hall) and Joe Cole (Gangs of London) lead the cast of the drama, written by BAFTA award-winning writer Nick Leather (Murdered For Being Different) coming to BBC One and iPlayer in early 2024. Both lead actors were in Glasgow for a premiere screening of the first episode of the series at Grosvenor Picture Theatre on Ashton Lane. The cast also includes Alex Ferns, Sharon Small, James Cosmo, David Threlfall, Lois Chimimba and Katie Leung.

Jamie Simpson/DDA

Writer Nick Leather said: “It’s a joy to be able to write for this cast of some of the finest acting talent in the UK today - our train is a real rollercoaster, a white-knuckle trip through the heart of Britain, and I’m delighted to have them join us for the ride.”

Kate Harwood, Managing Director of Euston Films, who produced the series, says: “We are so excited to be carrying this brilliant, eclectic and precious cast on our train matched by tremendous talent in our security centre in London, it’s ‘all aboard’ as we start shooting Nick’s thrilling scripts."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “I’m so pleased that Joe, Alexandra and this exceptional ensemble cast have all come aboard Nightsleeper as it speeds towards BBC One and iPlayer. Nick Leather has created an adrenaline-fuelled thriller like no other and I can’t wait to see it brought to the screen.”