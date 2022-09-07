10 best episodes of Still Game, according to IMBD - as show celebrates 20th birthday

It’s been 20 years since the first episode of Still Game aired on TV.

The show debuted on September 6, 2002, turning into a Scottish comedy phenomenon which spawned nine series and a stage show.

While Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade were the stars of the show, Tam, Isa, Winston, Navid and Boabby the Barman have all become iconic characters in their own right.

It’s been three years since the show’s second finale - it ended in 2007 before returning in 2016 for three seasons - but it’s still much-loved.

Still Game ran from 2002 to 2019.

Most people in Scotland will have a favourite quote or moment from the show - from the ‘number one bench’ to poor Martin and his ma - so we took a look through the IMDB records to find out what episodes had been ranked the best by Still Game fans.

Here are the top 10...

RATED 8.6 OUT OF 10

Lights Out (season 6)

When the power goes out in Craiglang, there’s panic buying at Navid’s shop and robbers start breaking into homes - leaving Isa with a blue face.

Plum Number (season 6)

The Christmas special sees Jack and Victor join the choir, while Winston takes over as the local lollipop man and Tam tries to win the jackpot.

Drama (season 5)

Jack and Victor cause chaos when they start taking multiple tours around a whisky distillery, while Winston takes bookie Stevie to the cleaners.

Swottin (season 3)

Jack and Victor start a new course at university and are keen to show off their academic brilliance at The Clansman’s quiz night.

Big Yin (season 3)

Jack and Victor use pal Big Yin to help solve the ned problem troubling Craiglang - just don’t let him near the Midori.

RATED 8.7 OUT OF 10

Fly Society (season 6)

Jack and Victor win a night out thanks to a radio contest and meet two wealthy ladies. The pair are invited to a fancy country house party, where it turns out they are not the only ones pretending.

Hyper (season 6)

Poor Navid is left down in the dumps when a new supermarket opens in Craigland and most of his customers leave him - including Isa. ‘Et tu, Isa?’.

Cairds (season 3)

Questions are asked as Tam becomes a sudden card shark when poker nights start at Osprey Heights - even winning Joe’s disability scooter.

RATED 8.8 OUT OF 10

Over the Hill (season 9)

The final episode of Still Game sees Jack and Victor decide to tackle Ben Lomond, with the final images giving us a farewell to the amazing cast of characters.

The Party (season 5)