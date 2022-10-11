Register
Scottish boxer Jim Watt and handler Andy Robin with Hercules the bear in Glasgow to publicise the Loch Lomond Rock Festival in April 1979.

10 old photos of Glasgow from the 1970s - including Hercules the bear

Take a trip back to the ‘70s with these old photos.

By Jamie Callaghan
47 minutes ago

We went through the archive to find these old pictures of Glasgow from the 1970s.

They highlight some of the bigger or stranger stories from the decade.

Take a look below.

1. '70s Glasgow

Princess Anne chats to people outside the Darnley Street nursery during her visit to Glasgow in March 1979.

Photo: Gordon Rule

2. '70s Glasgow

British Rail staff dress in Victorian costume with a cake to celebrate the 100th birthday of Glasgow Central station in August 1979.

Photo: Allan Milligan

3. '70s Glasgow

Crowds watching the rally cars leave Glasgow on the first stage of the International Scottish Motor Rally in June 1979.

Photo: Gordon Rule

4. '70s Glasgow

Plastic Bags filled with water help to lever the Carrick upright ready for refloating after it sunk into the Clyde in central Glasgow

Photo: Gordon Rule

