10 photos of the St Enoch Centre over the years - with shopping centre set for major changes

Work on the St Enoch Centre started in the mid-eighties. It would open its doors to the public in 1989, before being officially opened by then Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, the following year.

It has seen big changes since then – multiple refurbishments, big departures (including the huge BHS store) and exciting arrivals.

There are now plans to redevelop the entire St Enoch Centre site, creating retail, office and housing, as well as a hotel.

Take a look back at the shopping centre since it opened in 1989.

St Enoch Centre Cruise Red Label shop in 2004.

St Enoch Centre Inside the Etam store.

St Enoch Centre The ground floor in 1989.

St Enoch Centre The interior of the newly-opened centre in 1989.