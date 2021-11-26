10 pictures of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visiting Glasgow in the '50s and '60s

Her first was that same year, when thousands of people turned out to catch a glimpse of her during the post-coronation tour.

Since then, she has made several appearances – including a visit to the Gorbals in the late ‘50s, and when the city hosted the Royal Variety Show.

Here are 10 pictures of when Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip, visited Glasgow.

1. Royal visits Queen Elizabeth II coronation visit 1953 - Shaking hands with a disabled ex-serviceman at Penilee Estate in Glasgow

2. Royal visits Queen Elizabeth II coronation visit 1953 - Queen received at Glasgow by Lady Provost. Lord Provost and the Duke of Edinburgh standing by.

3. Royal visits Queen and Duke passing through the Gorbals.

4. Royal visits Queen Elizabeth II being shown round Templetons Carpet Factory in Glasgow with Mr H. McKenna.