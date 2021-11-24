10 pictures that show the transformation of the Gorbals in the 50s and 60s

While some residents were being moved to new schemes on edges of the city, plans to transform the housing situation in the Gorbals were also progressed. Old tenements were demolished and high rise tower blocks were erected instead.

However, as we now know, the replacement housing was poorly designed. Residents suffered from health and social problems; some of the blocks developed mould and had structural problems.

It would be less than 30 years before some of the replacement housing would be demolished. Now, a second regeneration is breathing new life into the area.

Take a look at pictures of the redevelopment of the Gorbals from ‘50s and ‘60s.

1. Gorbals development 1960: An area of cleared ground in the Gorbals where debris from the newly-demolished slum tenements is being burnt on a bonfire. Photo: Albert McCabe Photo Sales

2. Gorbals development September 25, 1956: The Surrey Lane entrance to Nicholson Street flats in the Gorbals. Photo: Monty Fresco Photo Sales

3. Gorbals development June 26, 1961: An open site which children used for playing. Photo: Fox Photos Photo Sales

4. Gorbals development 1960: Workmen and a bulldozer beside a tenement being demolished. Photo: Albert McCabe Photo Sales