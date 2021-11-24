10 pictures that show the transformation of the Gorbals in the 50s and 60s

While some residents were being moved to new schemes on edges of the city, plans to transform the housing situation in the Gorbals were also progressed. Old tenements were demolished and high rise tower blocks were erected instead.
However, as we now know, the replacement housing was poorly designed. Residents suffered from health and social problems; some of the blocks developed mould and had structural problems.
It would be less than 30 years before some of the replacement housing would be demolished. Now, a second regeneration is breathing new life into the area.
Take a look at pictures of the redevelopment of the Gorbals from ‘50s and ‘60s.