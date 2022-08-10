12 pictures from Glasgow's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

More than 30,000 people packed into Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium earlier this week to watch the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
It got us reminiscing about the closing ceremony in 2014, when Aussie legend Kylie Minogue helped sign off an amazing games.
Here are some of the best pictures from that closing ceremony.
The Head of the Commonwealth Representative, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex closes the games.
Photo: Julian Finney
Fireworks erupt during the closing ceremony.
Photo: Mark Kolbe
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo performs.
Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN
Athletes celebrate during the closing ceremony.
Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN