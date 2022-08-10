Hampden Park hosted the closing ceremony.

12 pictures from Glasgow's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

It has been eight years since Glasgow hosted the Commonwealth Games.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 10:03 am

More than 30,000 people packed into Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium earlier this week to watch the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It got us reminiscing about the closing ceremony in 2014, when Aussie legend Kylie Minogue helped sign off an amazing games.

Here are some of the best pictures from that closing ceremony.

1. Commonwealth Games 2014

The Head of the Commonwealth Representative, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex closes the games.

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales

2. Commonwealth Games 2014

Fireworks erupt during the closing ceremony.

Photo: Mark Kolbe

Photo Sales

3. Commonwealth Games 2014

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo performs.

Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Photo Sales

4. Commonwealth Games 2014

Athletes celebrate during the closing ceremony.

Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Photo Sales
Kylie MinogueBirmingham
Next Page
Page 1 of 3