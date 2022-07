The main march worked its way through the city centre on Saturday, but there were also several smaller groups parading in Glasgow.

On July 1, 1690, King William III’s forces beat those of the deposed James II - the last Catholic monarch in British history.

The result was a major dent in James’ bid to be restored to the throne and helped secure William III and Mary II’s - both Protestant - position.

