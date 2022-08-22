12 pictures of amazing cosplay from Braehead Film and Comic Con

Shoppers could have been forgiven for thinking they had come to the shopping centre and walked straight on to a film set after they were met with the sight of characters from all kinds of films, TV shows, animated cartoons and comics having a wander round the shops.

Thousands of visitors converged on the shopping centre to attend the film and comic con event being held in Braehead Arena last weekend.

A highlight of the annual event at Braehead is the fans who come along dressed in the costumes of their favourite sci-fi characters.

They also flocked to scores of stalls set up in the Arena to snap up movie memorabilia and sought-after rare comics.

Braehead centre director, Peter Beagley, said: “We always look forward to the Film and Comic Con event coming to Braehead.

“And with lots of fans dressed in amazing costumes, it makes for a fantastic spectacle.

“There’s always something going on at Braehead to make your visit just that little bit special.”

1. Comic Con Lilian Watkins from West Kilbride as Poison Ivy from Batman. Photo: Mark F Gibson Photo Sales

2. Comic Con Natalie Jager, 19, from Port Glasgow as Wanda Maxima from the Marvel movies. Photo: Mark F Gibson Photo Sales

3. Comic Con From left, five year old twins James and Lewis Ashwood with Oakley Drewett, aged nine with Predator. Photo: Mark F Gibson Photo Sales

4. Comic Con Aaron Ralton, 24, from Wishaw dressed as The Mandalorian. Photo: Mark F Gibson Photo Sales