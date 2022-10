Argyle Street has been one of Glasgow’s main roads for centuries – and has seen many changes over that time.

As Deichmann prepares to open its new store in the former Next unit, we looked through the archive to find old pictures of Argyle Street.

Take a look through our gallery.

1. Argyle Street The Christmas lights go on in Argyle Street - November 1965. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Argyle Street With baby asleep in the buggy, a mother gets a chance to rummage in the Boxing Day sales in Argyle Street in 1978. Photo: Gordon Rule Photo Sales

3. Argyle Street Debenhams took over the Lewis' department store. Staff prepare for the sale to mark the shop's official opening in July 1991. Photo: Donald Macleod Photo Sales

4. Argyle Street A street evangelist tries to persuade a passer-by that 'The End of All Things is At Hand' in Argyle Street during the Boxing Day sales - December 1992. Photo: Stephen Mansfield Photo Sales